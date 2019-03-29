Here are the 7 things you need to know about Lyft’s IPO

Welcome to this year’s IPO season! Expect plenty of drama, from insane highs to deep disappointments, and all kinds of craziness in between featuring some of Silicon Valley’s biggest unicorns such as Uber, Slack, Postmates, and Pinterest.

First out the gate is everyone’s favorite ride-sharing middle child—Lyft—which priced its shares at $72 apiece, raising more than $2 billion and giving it a $24 billion valuation. It debuts on the Nasdaq this morning, sporting the ingenious ticker symbol of…wait for it… “LYFT.”

Here are 7 things you need to know about Lyft on the eve of its big day: