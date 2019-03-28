Facebook expands transparency for political ads: Here’s what’s new

Facebook said Thursday it’s rolling out an improved and expanded transparency measures for political elections, including an Ad Library with public data on ads run on any of its platforms, including Instagram.

The Library, which was previously called the Ad Archive in the US, includes all active ads running on a Facebook page—not just politics or issue ads. The Library will now be a central place to view the ads and related information; previously this was available only on a Page in the Info and Ads section.

For each ad, the Ad Library provides information on who saw the ad, how much money the buyer spent to run it, and the number of impressions it received. Facebook says the Library will now store ads for seven years after they ran.

The Library will include additional information about the Pages where the ads appeared, including:

Page creation date, previous Page merges, and name changes.

Primary country location of people who manage a Page, provided it has a large audience, or runs ads related to politics or issues in select countries.

Advertiser spend information for ads related to politics or issues where the Ad Library Report is currently available. This includes all-time spend and spend over the last week, which was previously only available in the Ad Library Report.

It’ll be easier to search for ads in the Library, too, Facebook says. Ads can be searched by Page, not just keywords; and past user searches can be saved (for logged in users).

Starting in mid-May, Facebook says it will update the Ad Library Report on politics- and issues-related ads daily, rather than just weekly or monthly.

The company is also expanding access to the Ad Library API to a wider group of researchers. The API was previously in beta. To gain access, researchers must “go through the Facebook Identity Confirmation process, create a Facebook Developer account, and agree to our platform terms of service,” Product Manager Satwik Shukla wrote in a blog post. The identity confirmation process can take up to a few weeks.