Make these 3 changes to your office to improve productivity

If you hate daylight saving time, you’re not alone. Millions of people curse the yearly ritual of setting our clocks ahead by an hour, which many of us did just a few weeks ago. Researchers suggest that even minor sleep pattern changes can have significant consequences, including increased heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, and a dip in worker productivity.

Some people try to cope by going to bed earlier or downing a double espresso. If you’re an employer, you know that daily saving time often comes with a dip in productivity, as Lydia Dishman previously reported in Fast Company. But there’s another way to promote a high-energy workday, all year long: smart office design.

The rise and fall of the cubicle farm

Back in the 1960s, the Herman Miller furniture company created the standard cubicle. These four padded walls enabled companies to cram more employees into the same office without incurring extra costs. The cubicle also came to symbolize a grim, Dilbert-style workplace, where staff toil in quiet despair.

Few organizations considered how their offices affected employee comfort, until recently. The headquarters of modern companies like Bumble, Hutch, Dplus Global, and Instagram are colorful, airy spaces with amenities like cold-brew coffee bars, meditation rooms, and onsite massage therapists.

A striking office can enhance brand identity and attract top talent. More importantly, it can also boost employee creativity, productivity, satisfaction, and even health. Study today’s most appealing offices, and you’ll soon see several universal principles that architects and designers use to create world-class workspaces.

Let in the light

Americans, on average, spend more than 90% of their time indoors. Natural light regulates our 24-hour body cycles or circadian rhythms. Light exposure also suppresses the release of sleep-inducing melatonin. That’s why basking in the sun can boost your energy levels, but staring at a screen before you go to bed will probably mess up your sleep.

Natural daylight helps to mitigate the effects of jet lag and time changes. In a work environment, studies show it can also boost productivity. Research by Cornell University professor Alan Hedge found that workers in offices with natural daylight reported an 84% decrease in headaches, eye strain, and blurred vision.