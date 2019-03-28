Disney Parks will ban smoking and large strollers, and some parents are fuming

You already can’t drink or use a selfie stick at Disney Parks. And now, add two more restrictions to the list: On Thursday, the happiest place on earth announced that smoking and oversized strollers are also not welcome.

As noted on the company website, strollers greater than 36 inches in width and 52 inches in length will be prohibited. The ban is likely in response to guests who have voiced concern over crowded parks. Limiting big, bulky strollers will hopefully reduce congestion and better manage guest flow.

The restrictions include Walt Disney World Theme Parks, Water Parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

As for the push for “smoke-free,” those craving a cigarette still have options. There are designated areas outside park entry points and in specific smoking areas at Disney Resort hotels, notes CNN.

Meanwhile, the parks do rent appropriately sized strollers for $15 a day or $25 per day for two strollers.

Related: The clever psychology of Disneyland’s design

Disney fans seem split on the latest stroller restrictions. Some seemingly applaud the move, while others thought it insensitive–and nearly punitive–of parents juggling multiple children.