Disney Parks will ban smoking and large strollers, and some parents are fuming

You already can’t drink or use a selfie stick at Disney Parks. And now, add two more restrictions to the list: On Thursday, the happiest place on earth announced that smoking and oversized strollers are also not welcome.
As noted on the company website, strollers greater than 36 inches in width and 52 inches in length will be prohibited. The ban is likely in response to guests who have voiced concern over crowded parks. Limiting big, bulky strollers will hopefully reduce congestion and better manage guest flow.
The restrictions include Walt Disney World Theme Parks, Water Parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
As for the push for “smoke-free,” those craving a cigarette still have options. There are designated areas outside park entry points and in specific smoking areas at Disney Resort hotels, notes CNN.
Meanwhile, the parks do rent appropriately sized strollers for $15 a day or $25 per day for two strollers.
Disney fans seem split on the latest stroller restrictions. Some seemingly applaud the move, while others thought it insensitive–and nearly punitive–of parents juggling multiple children.
@WaltDisneyWorld @Disneyland @DisneyParks @DisneylandToday Sad to hear about the new rule to prohibit stroller wagons. Every other amusement park allows them. They make parents and children’s lives so much easier. Hopefully you will reconsider!! #keenz #strollerwagon
— Tiersha Whitmore (@TiershaWhitmore) March 28, 2019
I’m happy that #Disneyland will try to ban some helicopter parents over-sized strollers. I took these pics 2 weeks ago. @Disneyland pic.twitter.com/s4tCqSoyHX
— ARMANDO (@MONDO_KICKS) March 28, 2019
“While nearly all parents and guests are glad you’re banning smoking, the wagon ban and stroller-size restriction is a slap in the face to parents,” wrote one critic on Twitter. “Not all families only have one child, and we need these strollers to actually enjoy time at the parks.”
“Refund money on my Disney pass because my stroller doesn’t meet your dimensions, and it’s tragic I spent $1,300 on my pass alone!” commented another.
The new rules go into effect on May 1, 2019.