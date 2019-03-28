Microsoft: Please tax us more (and Amazon too)

Microsoft says it’s determined to pay more of its fair share in improving quality-of-life in its home state of Washington. In the process, it also appears to be branding itself as the anti-Amazon.

Earlier this week, the software giant backed a new bill that would actually increase the software company’s tax burden.

As the Seattle Times reports, Washington State HB 2158 seeks to raise a billion dollars to invest in workforce education for state students, including in high-demand subjects such as computer science, engineering, and nursing. It would do so by increasing taxes on sectors that benefit the most from a highly skilled workforce. The bill proposes hiking state business and occupation tax by 33% on tech firms that take in more than $25 billion in annual revenue.

Then, in a section that only affects Microsoft, the bill presents a 67% business tax increase for “advanced computing businesses” that make more than $100 billion a year. Only two companies meet that criteria: Redmond-based Microsoft and its Seattle neighbor Amazon.

The company’s embrace of the bill shouldn’t come as a surprise: Microsoft President Brad Smith doubled down on his company’s commitment to fund education in a Seattle Times op-ed last week.

“Let’s ask the largest companies in the tech sector, which are the largest employers of high-skilled talent, to do a bit more,” he wrote. “This means that the largest tech companies would pay somewhat more than the 1.8 percent rate.”

Microsoft’s public appeal to pay more taxes, while applaudable, also feels like a PR move against its rival. The latter has been repeatedly subject to criticism for what many see as a failure to pay its part in taxes. Amazon paid $0 in federal taxes on $11.2 billion profits last year, reports Fortune. It’s the second year in a row it owed nothing.