4 practical facts about the human brain that can help you cultivate emotional resilience

But to cultivate it, we need to understand how our brain works. I recently dug into the latest neuroscience research in an attempt to understand it all, and how we can train our minds to be more resilient. Here are five facts that I found helpful.

1) 80% of your body’s signals are sent to the brain from the body, and only 20% the other way around

Many of us see the brain as a central command center. The latest research suggests that it’s more of a logistics warehouse. In our bodies, the largest nerve that we have is called the vagus nerve. It goes from our gut (sometimes called the “gut brain”) through our heart and lungs, up to our face and ear canal into our brain.

Any time you feel any feelings or sensations in your body, chances are it’s the vagus nerve–whether it’s a broken heart, anger, or happiness. You know that you feel like this because your body has sent signals to your brain. The vagus nerves cells are 80%-90% afferent, which means they send signals from the body to the brain and only 10%-20% are efferent, which means the brain sends messages to your body.

So instead of asking, “How can I control my body?” you could experiment with saying, “What is my body trying to tell me with that tight stomach, sunken heart, clenched shoulders?” and then hold space for that experience.

2.) When your amygdala is active, you can’t have empathy for others

You might have learned about the amygdala, an almond-sized part of your limbic system, sometimes called the emotion center of our brains. When you feel relaxed and alert after a good nights sleep, for example, your amygdala’s activity may be balanced and linked with your neocortex, the “thinking” part of your brain.

If you go to work and hear your boss say “Your presentation last night sucked,” this statement may trigger your amygdala to become active and fire signals through your brain from anger, to hurt, fear, and anxiety. If this reaches a threshold, the amygdala may “take over” your brain activity. This means it disconnects from your neocortex saying, “I’m in charge now.” There’s now very little possibility for you to be compassionate to others until you’ve found a way to calm your amygdala and for your thinking brain to reconnect.