Lyft goes public at $86 per share. Will the hype last?

Lyft priced its shares at the top of an already scaled-up range, $72 per share, for its debut this morning on the Nasdaq stock market and the familiar celebratory confetti (Lyft pink, of course) rained down on the Lyft team gathered.

Everyone’s excited because it’s not that often a big consumer IPO in a hot, new, highly anticipated category hits the market. It marks an opportunity for retail investors, and it delivers a huge return on investment for Lyft’ biggest investors–Andreessen Horowitz, GM, Fidelity, and Rakuten–which each have stakes worth more than $1 billion. It saw a pop of 20% at market open.

Despite the initial fervor and excitement, though, there are questions about Lyft’s long-term viability.

Lyft’s losses are not waning. As its prospectus indicated, losses have mounted every year for the last three years. Lyft took its biggest loss–over $900 million–in 2018. Proponents will say it’s building a company for the future and fighting for market share in order to reach profitability.

Lyft’s market share is much lower than its competitor Uber, which is expected to go public later this spring. While Rakuten, an investor in Lyft, says the company has a 39% share of the ride hail market, Second Measure, which has no relationship with Lyft, estimates the company has just a 30% share. (Second Measure analyzes credit card and debit card data to calculate market share). During 2017 when Uber was suffering a spate of scandals, Lyft’s market share rose from 15% to 26%, according to Second Measure. It’s unclear what will propel the company forward now. In 2018, it ticked up from 26% to 29% of U.S. ride hailing.

In addition, Second Measure reports that Uber has better rider engagement: “In the past year, riders have called an Uber an average of 5.8 times per a month, compared against an average of 4.9 rides per a month for Lyft.” That said, there are several cities in which Lyft is winning, or close to it. The company has overtaken Portland and Oakland, where it has 56% and 52% of the market, respectively. There’s promise in Seattle too, where Lyft has a 45% share.

“One way that I’ve heard this business being viable in the longer term is to get into a market and dominate it,” says Jason Schloetzer, professor of accounting at Georgetown University, who specializes in the gig economy and corporate governance. “Then you’ll have pricing power to raise prices over time as if you were a near monopoly in the city.”