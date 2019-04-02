Exclusive: 52% of women say that male coworkers with lower job titles earn more money

There is a belief that women are paid less in large part because we simply don’t negotiate. But many women do negotiate. In fact, Fast Company recently conducted a survey of women about the gender pay gap, and out of over 100 readers, 75% of the women said that they had negotiated either their starting salary, a raise, or both.

So if women are negotiating, why are we still making less than men? Another common belief is that women simply choose lower-paying fields. Yet the research doesn’t back this up, either. In fact, when men enter traditionally women-dominated fields, they are often offered higher salaries, For example, male nurses earn about $5,100 more a year than female counterparts who hold similar positions. And this happens across industries. In our survey, 52% of women said that they have found out that a man in their same role or a lower role at their workplace makes more money.

The bottom line is that the gender pay gap is a complicated—it’s wrapped up in generations of bias and it’s impossible to explain away or fix with one simple cause or solution. Which is why this week we are taking a closer look at the issue though a series of personal stories from the women who have experienced it. Read the whole series here.

And before you think that your company is the outlier without a pay gap problem, consider this: In our survey only 17% of respondents said that they felt that there wasn’t a pay gap at their company.