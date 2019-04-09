How to clean up your personal brand

While you may not be an Instagram influencer or a prolific YouTube personality, whether you like it or not, you have a personal brand. And it affects you.

Your content, publicly available work and portfolios, media coverage, social media posts, and others’ opinions are all part of your personal brand. Personal branding, much like any sort of brand, really boils down to reputation.

“How do people think about you? What do they say about you? It is in your interest to make sure that you understand what your reputation is, and if it is not what you want it to be, it’s important to get strategic about how to reshape that so that other people are thinking of you in the right way and for the right things,” says marketing strategist Dorie Clark, author of Reinventing You: Define Your Brand, Imagine Your Future.

And it can matter in important ways. An August 2018 survey by job information website CareerBuilder found that 70% of employers check out your social media profiles during the hiring process—and more than half saw something that caused them to take a pass on a candidate. Another survey by Hover found that 71% of employers will consider online portfolio quality in hiring decisions. For some, the simple act of typing their name into Google’s search box and hitting Enter yields shocking results.

Personal Branding Basics

Fixing your brand starts with determining the messages that currently exist about you. Beyond “googling” yourself—which is an important step—and checking your social media profiles, Clark suggests using a simple exercise with trusted colleagues, friends, and coworkers. Ask roughly a half dozen of them to use three words that describe you. Then, evaluate the messages that are there.

“The fact that it is so limited, they can only choose three words, really helps you get a sense of what is foremost in people’s minds when they are thinking of you. It begins to show you what attributes of yours are most prominent in their imagination,” she says.

So, what should you do if you find your brand isn’t all that you want it to be? First, get a vision for what you need to define, what you do want reflected in the world, says Mark Schaefer, executive director of Schaefer Marketing Solutions, a Louisville, Tennessee-based marketing consultancy and author of Known: The Handbook for Building and Unleashing Your Personal Brand in the Digital Age. Schaefer says there’s a difference between being “internet famous” and curating a specific personal brand that will help you become known in your industry.