Everything Adam Schiff thinks is not okay about Trump and Russia, in one viral moment

Who: Congressman Adam Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee.

Why we care: The president was not led out of the Oval Office in handcuffs this week, following the completion of the long-awaited Mueller report, so you know what that means: Neither Donald Trump nor anyone in his orbit has ever done anything wrong, ever. Or at least that’s the way he and his supporters would portray it.

Although the report, which has as yet to be released to Congress, pointedly did not exonerate the president of obstruction, Team Trump has been suspended in a state of ecstatic gloating all week. One would think these people thought that simply not being charged with a crime definitively proved zero culpability whatsoever for the accused; well, one would indeed think that, if the same people crowing about Trump’s unquestionable innocence weren’t also simultaneously foaming at the mouth about Jussie Smollett being cleared of all charges.

When Trump’s colleagues haven’t been boasting about this week’s good tidings, they’ve been on the warpath, lashing out at anyone who ever dared suspect anything shady happened related to an investigation that produced 37 indictments and five convictions of Trump associates, with a sixth (Roger Stone) still awaiting trial. How dare anyone think anything about Trump’s 2016 campaign seems suspicious! What is this, Benghazi?

In any case, the fallout from the investigation not resulting in Trump’s immediate arrest continued on Thursday morning when Republican members from the House Intelligence Committee presented chairman Schiff with a letter asking him to resign.

Schiff was not having it, though.