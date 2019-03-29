Why everyone hates the Vessel

It started as the “ stairway to nowhere .” Today, the Vessel, the $150 million structure in New York’s sprawling new Hudson Yard development, has invited more fantastical descriptions.

The Thomas Heatherwick-designed structure, which has stairs climbing 150 feet in the air, has been described by architecture and design writers as a “mythical giant’s wastepaper basket,” “a colossal shawarma,” “an Instagram-friendly panopticon,” and what you would get “if Twitter were a work of architecture.” “The depth of architectural thinking at work here makes a kiddie-pool seem oceanic,” writes critic Kate Wagner in a Baffler essay unsubtly entitled “Fuck the Vessel.”

It’s not just critics who are dismayed by the structure. The public has taken aim as well. Instagram posts reference the structure’s resemblance to a tower of shawarma meat, a beehive, a “pineapple thing,” an architecture overdose, M.C. Escher stairs, “a shiny thing to walk on.” One person quoted the blog Boing Boing, calling the structure “a perfect symbol for the grifter capitalism of New York City’s privatized Hudson Yards ‘neighborhood.'”

The descriptions are hilarious, but the derision points to a bigger problem with how Hudson Yards’ developer Related has framed this expensive structure as a public benefit–when in fact, critics say it is yet another way for the developers to make money (even though climbing the Vessel is technically free).

For starters, the Vessel sits in an open courtyard directly in front of a four-story, 720,000-square-foot mall–a seemingly overt design decision to lure over the structure’s visitors and get them to open their wallets.

The Vessel also serves as an amenity for the neighboring luxury apartment buildings (condos start at $2 million). The website for one of the luxury towers, 1 Hudson Yards, highlights the fact that the building overlooks the Vessel as a prime reason for why someone should spend $9,000 per month in rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the tower. The Vessel gives Related built-in marketing, much as The High Line, another controversial New York City landmark, gave real estate companies license to dramatically hike up property values in the Meatpacking District.

But you won’t find any of that detailed on the promotional material for the Vessel or in the interviews its designers have given. Instead, they insist it’s a public amenity. “We think of this as a three-dimensional public space, like a park, but taller,” Heatherwick lead designer Stuart Wood told CBS.