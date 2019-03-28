Spotify is testing a new two-person premium option

Currently, U.S. Spotify Premium subscribers either have to pay $9.99 for an individual account or $14.99 for a family account, which can include up to six people. The problem with the latter service (at least for Spotify) is that the company has noticed some people claiming they’re in a family yet not actually living together. In fact, Spotify has reportedly asked some subscribers for their GPS locations to prove they in fact reside in the same household.

Now it seems Spotify is testing out a new premium option called Premium Duo. This plan would be for only two people. It’s currently only available to Spotify users in five markets, reports the Verge: Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Ireland, and Poland. The price for the two subscriptions currently is €12.49 (about $14) a month.

Here, Spotify appears to be trying to crack down on fake households capitalizing on a joint premium plan; Duo subscribers are asked to provide a joint address (which family account holders are not). Beyond getting a premium ad-free subscription, those on the Duo plan also receive a specialized playlist that’s sent to both users. They are also able to easily share other playlists with each other.

It’s unclear if and when Spotify will begin extending the Duo plans to more locations, but fake family account holders may have reason to worry soon.