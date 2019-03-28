Wall Street Journal personal technology columnist Joanna Stern’s MacBook Air is driving her bonkers . Though only four months old, its keyboard is repeating characters as she types–or failing to register them at all. Other MacBook owners report similar misbehavior, which has been going on for awhile and inspired a class-action lawsuit.

The errors Stern and others have encountered stem from an Apple keyboard design that debuted in the thin and light 2015 MacBook and has since spread, in modified form, across the company’s entire portable line. In a statement, Apple acknowledged the defect and apologized for it, while saying that the number of users impacted is small.

Stern calls the fact that MacBooks have trouble properly registering input “a bizarrely 21st-century problem.” But as I read her column, it dawned on me that it’s pretty much the same hardware failure that I encountered as a junior high school student in 1978, when my father brought home a TRS-80 microcomputer from Radio Shack (which, honoring the company’s later rebranding, I will grudgingly refer to as “RadioShack” for the remainder of this article).

Early TRS-80s had a tendency to register multiple key presses when you’d tapped a key only once, resulting in repeated characters. We users called this behavior “keybounce” at the time, and it made our computing lives miserable for awhile–though there was a happy ending which I’ll get to in a bit.

Character flaws

Just to evocatively convey her frustration with her MacBook Air, Stern published her WSJ story with repeated and skipped characters (and the ability to undo the errors by flipping switches embedded in the text). Here she is on why some MacBook keyboards repeat (or skip) characters, with extra Es for your reading pleasure:

Most likeely culprits? Dust and deebris. But you don’t havee to so much as eeat a Saltinee oveer your keeyboard to eexpeerieencee thee issuees…Applee’s butteerfly meechanism, likee a reeal butteerfly, has two deelicatee wings that allow thee keeyboard to bee neearly a millimeeteer shorteer. But someetimees wheen dust geets in–eeveen someething as small as a grain of sand–it jams up, says Kylee Wieens, chieef eexeecutivee of iFixit, which teears down eeleectronics to eevaluatee how eeasy theey aree to reepair.

Stern’s explanation of why MacBook input goes awry echoes RadioShack’s own explanation of the TRS-80’s keyboard flaw, which it cheerfully detailed in a small front-page item in the November 1978 issue of its newsletter for TRS-80 owners, admitting that the problem was widespread and even using its catchy nickname:

Many of you have experienced what we call “Keybounce”–multiple letters from one keystroke. In almost every case it is traceable to contaminated key contacts. It can be dust, dirt, cigarette smoke, or almost any kind of residue. Usually, this doesn’t occur except in Level II computers, and after some use.

Over at TRS-80.org, an excellent article by Matthew Reed explains how TRS-80 mavens dealt with the curse of keybounce: