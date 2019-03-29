Beat the surveillance economy with this clever gadget

When you think about a backup hard drive, or a home server, what do you think of? A black box and a rat’s nest of wires? Blinking, blue LED lights? Edward Snowden? “Release the emails?” All of the above? Probably.

Helm is nothing of the sort. Launched late last year, Helm is a $500 secure home server that’s built to keep a household’s email, photos, and documents encrypted locally. Its hardware was engineered and designed by San Francisco firm New Deal Design, And what you’ll notice immediately is that, instead of playing off normal techie tropes, it actually looks a lot like a small house itself.

“They wanted to build something that felt robust and trustworthy, but there are a lot of generic server boxes out there,” says NDD associate design director Erik Askin, of what Helm’s founders were looking for. “They wanted something that could stand out and stand for their first product.”

With $10 million in funding, Helm is going up against dozens of network storage solutions, and limitless DIY server rigs that security-minded people might set up for themselves. Most of these systems have a bit of a learning curve, though (not to mention uninspired design). Helm hopes to offer an escape from the surveillance economy of services like free online email, and to do so in a way that any Luddite can understand. Helm’s promise is that it turns complicated security into a simple gadget.

In a lightning-fast, six-week development process, New Deal Design explored all sorts of designs. As Askin explains, a home server is basically a small computer, with most of the same circuits and storage you’d find in a laptop. Examining the circuit boards they’d need, the engineers knew they could split them apart like a little house of cards, to challenge the traditional rectangle design of most electronics.

The team toyed with what Helm should look like to send a message of domestic security. They considered some surprising forms, including that of a cactus (evoking the prickly but housewarming nature of succulents) and an armadillo (an animal with an almost cuddly armored shell). But they quickly settled on the chevron. Not only did it look like a house; the shape solved a lot of engineering challenges, too.

“From a technical perspective, the thing was going to generate a lot of heat. And for reliability, [the founders] didn’t want a fan,” says Askin, as moving parts are always more likely to break. “So we had to create a system that could look passively cool, and we integrated it.”