What the business world is learning from eSports

Whenever Christina Forrest logs on to her computer, she immediately launches several applications and programs, and within minutes has dozens of tabs open in her browser. “Working in public relations, I feel like multitasking is my middle name,” says Forrest, an account manager for Violet PR, a firm based in Montclair, New Jersey.

All too often, however, her PC buckles under the weight of those quick hops between programs and browser tabs, and valuable minutes of productivity slip by while she waits for her computer to catch up—or has to reboot.

Until recently, a computer that connected to the internet and offered email accessibility, along with word-processing and spreadsheet programs, covered the basic needs of most office workers. But the needs of today’s cubicle dwellers (not to mention those in open-plan layouts) are no longer so basic.

Professionals across industries are expected to produce content, and that often requires moving beyond Word documents and PDFs to working with videos, photos, music, and editing software. They’re also asked to do more than ever—and do it quickly. “More and more positions require multitasking abilities,” says Eric Kuo, executive vice president of MSI, a maker of high-performance computers. “To meet those needs, work laptops have to be powerful enough to handle most of the software that’s out there.”

BUILT FOR SPEED

As businesses search for new ways to optimize their performance, MSI recognized a need for more powerful computers in office settings. World-class gamers were the first to take notice of the company’s high-performance laptops—MSI has partnered with 15 eSports teams around the world and is the official PC and gaming sponsor of the ESL pro league. Lately, video editors, graphic designers, and other content creators who are discovering that creativity is not necessarily synonymous with Mac, have been utilizing models in the MSI Prestige series to realize their visions. Now, MSI is beginning to make inroads with the everyday business user.

To assess its usefulness in the office setting, Forrest and Martin McZeal each agreed to test-drive an MSI laptop in place of their usual computers for two weeks. Forrest uses a PC at work, while McZeal, a strategist for Social Factor, a digital-marketing agency based in Fort Worth, Texas, typically works on a Mac.