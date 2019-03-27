Yet another Silicon Valley venture capitalist implicated in college admissions scandal

It looks like another of Silicon Valley’s own is implicated in the college admissions scandal.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that venture capitalist Chris Schaepe is no longer employed at Lightspeed Venture Partners following an admission that he too hired Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the “Operation: Varsity Blues” controversy.

Schaepe joins another name in tech previously outed in the scandal: TPG Growth founder Bill McGlashan, who was an early investor in Uber and Airbnb.

Earlier this month, federal authorities arrested Singer, who served as CEO of a college admissions prep company that took millions from parents in exchange for falsifying records to elite schools. Singer was charged with racketeering, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud, and obstruction of justice. He has pled guilty to all accounts.

Schaepe told his partners that he sought Singer’s services in an effort to help his son. The boy had wanted to manage the men’s basketball team at the University of Texas, and sought an introduction. When those plans fell through, Singer then reportedly facilitated an introduction to the UT men’s tennis coach, who then ultimately helped Schaepe’s son achieve a letter of intent to join the school.

According to a complaint obtained by the L.A. Times, Schaepe initially transferred stock valued at more than $455,000 to Singer’s foundation, followed by two more stock transfers totaling more than $175,000.

Schaepe, however, not among the dozens of parents arrested earlier this month, including high-profile celebrities such as Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.