What Priyanka Chopra Jonas learned from Simone Biles, Awkwafina, and Diane von Furstenberg can help you live your best life

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing follows Chopra as she interviews gymnast Simone Biles, actor and rapper Awkwafina, and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg about their lives and careers. Biles addresses her sexual assault at the hands of physician Larry Nassar. Awkwafina explains the tragedy that led her into comedy. And Von Furstenberg openly admits to still feeling like a failure despite her massive success and influence.

Each candid conversation ends with Chopra asking what their one piece of advice for her would be at this phase in her life.

“I’m in my mid-30s, I’m trying to figure out where I go next, what I do next,” Chopra says in the special. “I guess getting married really made me think about what the next chapter is.”

Below are highlights from If I Could Tell You Just One Thing:

Simone Biles

On speaking up about her assault. “I kind of brushed it off and I was like, no, I am not willing to put that out there for the world to see. They’re not going to see me as Simone the gymnast. They’re going to see Simone as a sexual abuse survivor. And so I denied it and I buried it and I was very depressed. I, like, never left my room. I was sleeping all the time and I told, like, one of my lawyers, I said, ‘I sleep all the time because it’s the closest thing to death.’ I had just read the story about my friend coming out and I was bawling, and I called my mom and then I told her, and then we had detectives come and stuff like that. It wasn’t easy, but I feel like I’m a strong woman today. I feel like telling my story has helped younger girls.”

Her one thing. “It’s risk-taking. If I could say one thing, it’s risk-taking, because even in 2018, I took a lot of risks and I did things that terrified me. It made me realize who I was as a person.”