3 artificial Intelligence experts won this year’s Turing Prize, including Facebook’s AI chief

On Wednesday, the Association for Computing Machinery, the world’s largest society of computing professionals, announced that the three smartypants won this year’s Turing Award for their diverse, deep work on neural networks, the New York Times reports. The Turing Award is considered the Nobel Prize of computing (or perhaps the computer nerd Oscars?) and it comes with not only bragging rights, but a $1 million prize, which the three scientists will share.

All three have devoted a great deal of time, energy, and intellect to the field of artificial intelligence, and their expertise has been tapped into by the biggest tech companies around: Hinton is now at Google, LeCun works for Facebook, and Bengio has deals with IBM and Microsoft. The real question, though, is whether a neural network could have predicted their win.