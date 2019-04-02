How to stop emails from spying on you

Make no mistake about it: Companies want to know everything you do online, whether it’s when you post to social media, or what subject you’re reading about on Wikipedia. Shadowy data brokers, big tech giants, your ISP, even your local car dealer can tap extensive data on you based on your digital footprint.

As tracking techniques get more advanced each year, so do the methods to thwart such attempts. There are literally dozens of browser extensions built to help protect users from tracking–and entire browsers themselves. But while it’s generally known by most people that our online activities–where and what we browse–are being tracked in some way, not many people realize that companies have been using a sneaky hidden trick for decades that allows them to snoop on your email activity.

This email tracking allows a company–or virtually anyone–to see when and where you’ve opened an email they’ve sent you, how long it took for you to read it, and how often you’ve returned to read the email again. They do this through a snooping trick called a tracking pixel.

How tracking pixels work

Tracking pixels are usually an invisible image file that measures 1 pixel high by 1 pixel wide that is inserted without your knowledge into an email sent to you. The tracking pixel contains code that, when the email is opened, will send data back to the company’s server that tells them exactly what time you read the email, how long you spent reading it, and, many times, even the location you were at when you read the email.

Tracking pixels work by leveraging basic HTML technology. While most emails we send to and receive from friends are usually sent in plain text, emails from marketers and other companies generally have HTML-based images in them, such as the company logo or a picture of the company’s products.

The images aren’t actually embedded in the email itself; instead, they are displayed in the email once the email is opened and the HTML code tells your computer to retrieve the images from the sender’s servers. It’s this retrieval of the image files from the sender’s servers that allow the sender to see exactly what time you opened the email.

Needless to say, tracking pixels are a boon to marketers, because when they send you an email (spam or otherwise), tracking pixels allow the marketer to see how many people have opened the email (and thus, that your email address is valid), and how long people have spent reading their messages.