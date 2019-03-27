Airbnb welcomes its 500 millionth guest

The world’s most popular home-sharing site has announced that as of today, since its founding in 2007, Airbnb has now welcomed half a billion guests through its service. Airbnb didn’t say who the 500 millionth guest was or where in the world the property they rented was located, but the company did reveal some other interesting stats to go along with its 500 millionth guest celebration:
- Since Airbnb was founded, hosts have earned over $65 billion.
- Currently, there are 6 million places to stay on Airbnb.
- That includes 14,000 tiny houses, over 4,000 castles, and over 2,400 tree houses.
- The most popular and most-visited listing on Airbnb is the Mushroom Dome in Aptos, California.
- Over 75 cities worldwide have now hosted at least 1 million guest arrivals.
- Over 900 cities worldwide have at least 1,000 Airbnb listings apiece.
- Guests from 108 countries have been hosted on Airbnb, with Cuba being the most recent country added to the site as a destination.
- Over half of hosts worldwide are women.
- Over 1 million hosts are over the age of 50, and over 400,000 hosts worldwide are over the age of 60.
- Seniors (hosts that are over 60) represent the fastest-growing demographic of hosts in the U.S.
- Nearly 70% of Airbnb bookings in the past three years have been made by guests under the age of 40.
- Since its founding, millennials have spent over $31 billion on booking travel on Airbnb.