Rachel Roy only packs her favorite clothes when she travels . . . and Neosporin

Fashion designer Rachel Roy is not afraid of hard work. After moving to New York, she worked her way up in the fashion industry through a series of jobs, starting as an intern in the Rocawear mailroom and eventually becoming creative director of Rocawear’s women’s and children’s divisions. Her ambition and creativity led her to launch Rachel Roy , the brand, in 2005, and she’s been making fashion headlines ever since.

Here, the creative and executive shares her tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.

What do you do to clear your head at the end of the day?

Ask myself over and over and over until the answer comes: Who am I? What do I want? When the answer comes, truly comes, I am in my present self, and then I can go to sleep and hopefully get some REM.

What do you do in the morning to get your brain and body going?

Celery juice, stretch, garlic and turmeric hot water, yoga, or treadmill.

What books are on your nightstand?