Six bold team-building activities

Working in teams of three or four during their commutes, all employees use FaceTime and Slack to choreograph a Bollywood-style dance number for this year’s corporate holiday video. Winners are excused from filming.

2. Escape the onsite off-site

The first team to extract every member and reassemble at Dave & Buster’s without detection by a company executive wins swag bags from last year’s national sales conference.

3. Vocal frydays

Everybody speaks in Kardashian intonations and communicates exclusively via fish gape and emoji.

4. Stack ranking, executive edition

The rank and file rate all the executives. Whoever winds up last has to collate copies of the board presentation Power Point until 4 a.m. the morning of the annual meeting.

5. Throwback Thursday

No intra-office IM or email. All employees must communicate face-to-face, via desk phone, or using Post-it Notes. (Bonus points to anyone who knows their office extension.)

6. Frack-a-thon

Nothing brings people together like getting their hands dirty by doing backbreaking labor. (Any natural-gas deposits discovered beneath your office will put an end to worries about Q4 revenue.)