Edible chopsticks are finally here–and they come in 3 flavors

Last February, China’s leading food-delivery platform, Alibaba-owned Eleme, began offering customers a delicious new way to help the planet: edible chopsticks. China produces more than 57 billion pairs of disposable, sometimes chemically treated, wood chopsticks for use around the world each year, the equivalent of felling roughly 3.8 million trees annually. Much of this wood comes from a region that has struggled with widespread deforestation. Instead of wood, Eleme’s chopsticks are made of wheat flour blended with icing sugar, milk powder, butter, and water, and come in three flavors: wheat, matcha, and purple sweet potato. Each pair is sheathed in colorful recycled paper and made locally. The effort grew out of an in-house push toward more sustainable practices. The company’s R&D team worked alongside creative agency FF Shanghai to figure out how to get customers to embrace similar values. “In China, people love new things,” says Feng Huang, the president and executive creative director at FF Shanghai. “At the same time, more and more care about the environment.” The edible chopsticks satisfy both. The effort kicked off with 43 partner restaurant chains, and Eleme gave out 250,000 utensils in the first week alone. Within the first six months, the company surpassed 100 chains and has produced more than 10 million pairs, many of which are now carried inhouse at restaurants. It’s one small shift for eaters, but the global impact is growing daily.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens