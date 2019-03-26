Most mental health apps lack any scientific backing

Apps and AI-enabled digital tools were hailed as the long-sought solution to the mental health crisis, but how do they actually measure up?

A new study published in Nature Digital Medicine argues that modern tech alternatives might be overplaying their efficacy to consumers. In fact, most apps don’t have any scientific evidence or peer-reviewed studies to back up their promises.

Researchers identified 1,435 mental health apps in stores such as Google Play and iTunes. They then analyzed the claims on 73 mental health apps related to depression, self-harm, substance use, anxiety, and schizophrenia. Of those, 64% claimed effectiveness at diagnosing a mental health condition or improving symptoms or self-management. In 44% of cases, scientific language was most frequently used to support claims.

However, only 14% of the apps described a design or development involving real-world experience, and no apps referenced certification or accreditation processes. Just two apps offered “low-quality, primary evidence” from a study using the actual app. And only one app actually included a citation to published literature.

“Scientific language was the most frequently invoked form of support for use of mental health apps; however, high-quality evidence is not commonly described,” states the study. The researchers note that while there are plenty of reviews attesting to consumer mobile health apps’ success in helping individuals, the majority are simply not evidence-based and can, in fact, “contain harmful content.”

An unregulated industry

Silicon Valley has increasingly invested in mental health solutions over the past few years. The sector is flush with chatbots, AI-enhanced monitors, and even “robots” that aim to help people with a number of conditions, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD. They now even live in your Facebook messenger.

But as Fast Company has reported, there is concern that for all the supposed benefits of mental health and counseling bots, there has been little to no regulation. Currently, the FDA does not monitor their claims or results as they do with, say, medical devices.