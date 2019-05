1. Website: Reddit is the front page of the internet.

2. Instagram: I check @CommentsByCelebs at least once a day. It has all of the funniest celebrity comments on Instagram posts.

3. Show: Game of Thrones has it all: action, comedy, and great writing.

4. Podcast: I love the Bill Simmons Podcast. He gets athletes to be relatable and candid during hour-long interviews.

5. Twitter: Within two minutes of scrolling down @dodo‘s Twitter page, you’ll be hooked watching random pet videos.