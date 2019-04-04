This is how to deal with the 3 types of bad bosses you might end up with

From the control freak to the person who takes credit for your ideas, if you’ve got a bad boss, you’re not alone. Eighty percent of employees reported having had one at least once in their career and 55% have left a job because of them, according to a study reported by HR magazine .

While you can look for a new job, it might be easier to manage up, adopting a mentality that focuses on helping senior leaders be more successful, says Dana Brownlee, author of The Unwritten Rules of Managing Up and founder of Professionalism Matters, a corporate training firm.

“Managing up is adjusting to your boss’s preferred style and communication by anticipating their needs and being proactive,” she says. “You should do it with all of your bosses, but it can be helpful when you’ve got a boss who’s less than perfect.”

Brownlee offers advice on how to manage up three common types of bad bosses:

The Tornado

This tornado type of boss is a bull in a china shop, says Brownlee. “They’re intimidating and when they’re in the room, the conversation changes,” she says. “They have a domineering personality and suck up all the oxygen in the room.”

Manage up by getting ahead of them, suggests Brownlee. “If you have a major meeting on Friday, have a pre-meeting with them and preempt the potential negative impact,” she says.

For example, you can say, “I know how important it is to you that we get good feedback, and my concern is that when you offer something, the other people will glom on to what you say. I’m wondering if you can wait to give your opinion, and see what the others come up with first.”