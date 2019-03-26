I can’t stop watching Pope Francis try to keep people from kissing his ring

Pope Francis really doesn’t want anyone kissing his ring.

This from today, after Mass … pic.twitter.com/CZUO8ppNfo — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) March 25, 2019

Here is a video of dozens of people walking up to Pope Francis and trying to kiss his ring. This, for some reason, is not something the pope wants to happen. And so the holy leader spends the whole time jerking back his hand, turning away, and other bizarre motions, while the people still try to bow down and kiss the piece of jewelry. The pope, as it turns out, is a master at greeting people and then artfully withdrawing his hand while they try to smooch his beloved digits.

The video is, in a word, entrancing. It’s like watching Steve Martin during ’70s era Saturday Night Live play a jerky germophobe priest. The holy leader had a vacant smile that’s overlaid with pure unadulterated annoyance. The people want to kiss his ring; he does not want the people to kiss his ring. And yet they still try. Alas, the life of a pope! Hilarity ensues.

So what exactly is going on here? It could be that he’s decided forgo one of the papal traditions–which is something he has done in the past. Or perhaps, he just wants the line of people to move more quickly (which is what the BBC thinks is going on). My own theory is that he just doesn’t want any more germs touching his ring. (Okay, that’s actually not my theory, but it did cross my mind.)

Related: The Pope’s guards are 3D printing their helmets now

Whatever the truth, the video will forever play in my head. Whenever his holy name is mentioned from now on, I will never not be able to associate it with his exasperated eyes and his quick, ringed hand. Thank you, Pope Francis, for this small blessing.