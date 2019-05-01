advertisement
  2:15 pm

107 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out in May

Get ready for the return of John Wick and Fleabag, the Netflix debut of Wanda Sykes, and much more. Here’s your creative calendar for May.

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

Perhaps it’s a coincidence, perhaps not. Either way, May 17 is a big day for sequels to movies in which the death of a beloved pet dog is central to the plot. Strange, but true. There’s probably not a lot of fan overlap between fans of the John Wick series, in which the titular hitman (Keanu Reeves) comes out of retirement to avenge the death of his pooch, and A Dog’s Purpose, in which the same pup keeps dying and getting reincarnated. If there is, indeed, any overlap in the fanbases of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum and A Dog’s Journey, then May 17 will be a day to remember for them.

For the rest of us, there’s an entire month to ease into summer movie season, with promising contenders like Brightburn, which recasts Superman as a horror movie, Booksmart, which gender-swaps Superbad, and Aladdin, which asks, “What if Will Smith were Smurf-colored?” Find out below what else to expect this month, with your creative calendar for May.

Movies in theaters

Movies to Watch at Home

Music

TV

BOOKS

  • Only Human by Martin Parr, May 1
  • With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo, May 7
  • Women of Kuwait by Maha Alasaker, May 7
  • Furious Hours by Casey Cep, May 7
  • The Unpassing by Chia-Chia Lin, May 7
  • Rough Magic by Lara Prior-Palmer, May 7
  • The Farm by Joanne Ramos, May 7
  • Tears of the Trufflepig by Fernando A. Flores, May 14
  • Once More We Saw Stars by Jayson Greene, May 14
  • Home Remedies by Xuan Juliana Wang, May 14
  • Naturally Tan by Tan France, May 16
  • Gold by Sebastião Salgado, May 19
  • Riots I Have Known by Ryan Chapman, May 21
  • Pride: Photographs After Stonewall by Fred W. McDarrah, May 21
  • Anthony Bourdain Remembered by CNN, May 28

[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Aladdin: courtesy of Walt Disney Studios; All Is True: Robert Youngson/Sony Pictures Classics; Bolden: Fred Norris/Abramorama; Brightburn: courtesy of Sony Pictures; Catch-22: Philipe Antonello/Hulu; Chernobyl: Liam Daniel/HBO; Dead to Me: Saeed Adyani/Netflix; Fleabag: Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios; John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum: Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate; Long Shot: Hector Alvarez/Lionsgate; Ma: Anna Kooris/Universal Pictures; Poms: courtesy of STXfilms; She’s Gotta Have It: David Lee/Netflix; The Hustle: Christian Black/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures; The Perfection: courtesy of Netflix; Tolkien: courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures; Tuca & Bertie: courtesy of Netflix; Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Kyle Christy/Showtime]

