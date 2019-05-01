107 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out in May

Perhaps it’s a coincidence, perhaps not. Either way, May 17 is a big day for sequels to movies in which the death of a beloved pet dog is central to the plot. Strange, but true. There’s probably not a lot of fan overlap between fans of the John Wick series, in which the titular hitman (Keanu Reeves) comes out of retirement to avenge the death of his pooch, and A Dog’s Purpose, in which the same pup keeps dying and getting reincarnated. If there is, indeed, any overlap in the fanbases of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum and A Dog’s Journey, then May 17 will be a day to remember for them.