Girl Boss editor-in-chief Neha Gandhi shares the soundtrack for her life

This song is a bit of a joke but still has that melancholy depth and richness that sets a grounded tone for the start of the day.

2. Driving

“Rain in Lafayette,” Pat Green

There’s something about this song that makes me feel like I’m driving through the countryside, even if I’m just sitting in the backseat of an Uber in L.A. traffic.

3. Working Out

“Soldier,” Destiny’s Child (feat. T.I. and Lil Wayne)

My favorite workout playlists are 80% Beyoncé, 20% ’90s hip-hop.

4. Hard at Work

“Wait for It,” Hamilton Soundtrack/Leslie Odom Jr.