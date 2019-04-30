Girl Boss editor-in-chief Neha Gandhi shares the soundtrack for her life

1. Waking Up
“Every Time The Sun Comes Up,” Sharon Van Etten
This song is a bit of a joke but still has that melancholy depth and richness that sets a grounded tone for the start of the day.
2. Driving
“Rain in Lafayette,” Pat Green
There’s something about this song that makes me feel like I’m driving through the countryside, even if I’m just sitting in the backseat of an Uber in L.A. traffic.
3. Working Out
“Soldier,” Destiny’s Child (feat. T.I. and Lil Wayne)
My favorite workout playlists are 80% Beyoncé, 20% ’90s hip-hop.
4. Hard at Work
“Wait for It,” Hamilton Soundtrack/Leslie Odom Jr.
I hope I’m not the only one who has imagined being Aaron Burr when struggling with a project.
5. Mellowing Out
“Will you love me tomorrow,” Carole King
I’m learning to play the piano and have grand plans of closing the days playing this on the piano rather than listening to it on Spotify. One day soon.