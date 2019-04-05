How to beat creative burnout

Creative burnout –that specific kind of burnout that comes from having to produce creative product for your job, paycheck, or career– is something all creators come to fear. Whether it’s the struggle of getting words to the page, an image to the screen, or a design in the sketchbook, being asked to constantly produce so you can pay the bills is exhausting.

It also can result in mediocre work, which may have a negative impact on your career. In a series of conversations with Fast Company, five creatives from a variety of industries shared what they do to combat creative burnout and prevent it in the first place.

Surround yourself with new environments

— Patrick Robinson, CEO and founder of Paskho

“When [I] can’t find the inspiration, that’s when I leave, even if it’s for three, five days,” Robinson says. “I escape … and sketch some place that I’ve never been. There’s something about the mixture of nature, the foreignness of a place that brings it all back. There’s a whole clarity. It comes back and that’s always helped me get to that next place.” Before founding fashion brand Paskho, he used to be global creative director at Armani Exchange and EVP of Global Design for Gap, and he had a limited-time collection at Target.

Robinson noted the importance of travel, but if that’s not accessible, he said you can simply work with new materials or approach your creative process in a new way as well. For him, just stepping outside at his home can make a difference.

Challenge yourself with something completely different

— Amy Pastre and Courtney Rowson, partners and founders of SDCO

“We try hard to take on projects that we feel in alignment to,” Rowson said. “That helps motivate us in ways that we didn’t anticipate in our career, but we really rely on those partnerships to motivate and push us creatively.” At creative agency SDCO, they’ve worked with companies like Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James, Le Creuset, West Elm, Target, and more.