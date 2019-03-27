This is the best camping lantern for design snobs

Spring is here, and with it comes planning for the summer. Whether you’re going to staycation and chill at the local park or go camping, you’re going to want light and music.

The MoMA Design Store has just the thing: a lovely combination LED Lantern Speaker. The dimmable lantern is a modern take on the classic hurricane lantern, but its base hides a wireless bluetooth speaker. Using the speaker’s app, you can connect to the music you have on your phone while basking in the device’s warm LED light.

The LED Lantern Speaker was designed by Keen Hsu, who heads up a Taiwanese lighting company, in 2017 but it’s new to the MoMA Design Store this season, where it’s quickly become a bestseller. On a single charge, the lantern can stay illuminated and play music for up to seven hours. The lantern comes in a lovely olive green or in white, and it’s small enough to fit in a bag. It was also designed for more rugged, outdoor use: while it’s not waterproof, it is splash-proof.

You can purchase it at MoMA Design Store, either in-store or online, for $110.