How Uber’s new deal will help it take control of the Middle East

Uber scooped up its Middle East rival, Careem, for $3.1 billion today–effectively giving it an entirely new region overseas as it prepares for an IPO that could be filed as soon as next month.

While Uber does have a footprint in the Middle East, it falls far short of Careem’s. Uber is in about 20 cities, whereas Careem–a Dubai-based startup that has become a regional powerhouse–has expanded to at least 120, from Morocco to Pakistan.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approval–both in the U.S. and in some of the countries where Careem operates. Given that, the transaction won’t close before the beginning of 2020, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to Uber employees.

If earlier reports are accurate, Uber ended up handing over as much as $1.1 billion more than it was offering last fall. In September, Bloomberg reported that Uber was considering buying Careem for $2 billion to $2.5 billion.

Uber is under pressure to make itself look as attractive as possible ahead of its hotly anticipated IPO. Ride hailing has proven much more challenging to be profitable than originally expected. Over the last few years, Uber, the most highly valued pre-IPO startup of all time, has had to pull out of Russia, China, and Southeast Asia in the face of more dominant competitors. Since then, company executives have insisted they intend to come out ahead in their remaining markets.

Careem, however, has given Uber a run for its money in a region not known for its startup prowess. While Uber arrived in the Middle East with a sizable war chest, Careem’s understanding of the region’s culture–and its willingness to craft a service for local mores and needs–turbo-charged its growth.

Still, neither company has turned a profit yet, as competition for market share has kept fares artificially low. This acquisition could put the death race behind them.