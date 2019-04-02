Why women are still making so much less than men

This story is part of Fast Company‘s Gender Pay Gap package “Short Changed.” In honor of Equal Pay Day, the symbolic day of the year when women’s pay has finally matched the previous year’s pay for men, we are exploring elements of pay inequality though the personal stories of women across industries and career stages. Click here to read the whole series.

Discovering inequalities My first encounter with the gender pay gap happened several years into my career. I was relatively happy in my job. I hadn’t negotiated my starting salary, but I assumed I was being paid fairly for my industry, and comparably to my peers. That was until I overheard a man, several years my junior, who had been hired a year after me with a title junior to mine on the phone with his financial planner. He loudly and casually mentioned his salary–$10,000 higher than mine. I was hurt, angry, and stunned. When I raised the issue with my boss, I was met with excuses about the prestige of my coworker’s alma mater along with the fact that he had negotiated himself a high starting salary. I started looking for a new job, and once I got an offer, I negotiated my starting salary for the first time in my life. I was far from alone in that experience. Fifty-two percent of the women in our survey said that they have found out that a man either in the same role or junior to them made more money than they did. Fast Company senior writer Liz Segran talked to a woman who found out that the men she was managing were all paid significantly more than she was. Read what happened when she took the issue to her company’s HR department. The problem with “women’s work” The roots of the gender pay gap can be traced all the way back to when women first took paid work. The type of work that women were typically allowed or encouraged to do was lower paid. These so-called “pink collar” jobs (often caring work like nursing, teaching, cleaning) have persisted in being lower paying than fields more typically filled by men (manufacturing, business, science). Yet the argument that women choose lower-paying fields falls apart when men enter these fields and are offered higher salaries, or when women break into the boys’ clubs of business or engineering yet are offered significantly lower wages. For example, male nurses earn about $5,100 more a year than female counterparts who hold similar positions.

Fast Company writer Lydia Dishman talked to a CEO who has spent fours years trying to fix his company’s gender pay gap. The bottom line is that the gender pay gap is a complex and an often emotionally fraught issue for both women and men, and for the companies who employ them. There are few things more defining to a person than the value placed on their work and livelihood. It’s natural that no one wants to believe that they are treating people unfairly, which is why the problem has festered for decades, and why so many argue fervently against the existence of the gender pay gap, despite mountains of data. By reading the real life experiences of women and families who have been impacted by the gender pay gap, perhaps we can start to move closer to solving the problem. And hopefully that happens on a timeline sooner than 200 years from now.