These are the best and worst airports for business travelers

Business travelers may want to route their flights through Atlanta. A new survey of the U.S.’s highest volume airports lists Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the top spot for road warriors. While the survey gives the number one spot to ATL–due to its impressive scheduling (82% of departures and 85% of arrivals were on time in 2018)–it’s undoubtedly the chance to test out Delta’s biometric terminal , as well as eat at One Flew South and pick up a fried pie at The Varsity outpost, that put it over the top.

The ranking, which comes from online loan marketplace Fundera, used various data points to rank 46 airports culled from those with the highest volumes of traffic, as determined by the Federal Aviation Administration–plus airports in Alaska and Hawaii. The ranking was based on several weighted factors, including flight delays/cancellations, flight traffic, airport lounges with Wi-Fi, proximity to downtown, parking rates, and average hotel rates.

Rounding out the survey’s top five best airports for business travelers were those in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, and, shockingly, LAX, an airport even Uber drivers recommend avoiding.

What airport should travelers avoid if they want to stay on schedule? Memphis International Airport, which came dead last in the survey. This poor showing was due in part to the fact that the Memphis airport is home to FedEx’s shipping hub; a number of FedEx planes share the runway, making it reportedly difficult for business travelers to snag direct flights from MEM. To make matters worse: There’s only one lounge with Wi-Fi in the entire airport, a productivity killer for anyone trying to get a little work done while waiting for their flight. Other airports to avoid include those in Anchorage, Albuquerque, Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati, and Palm Beach International.