Let this creative industry title generator choose your next job

If you’re still using the same lame title on your business cards–say, “Creative Director” or “Chief Storyteller” or any of that stuff–you need to take a five-minute sabbatical with Pseudo Design Titles. It’s a “satirical title generator for designers seeking a title apart from other designers,” according to its creators, designers Xtian Miller and Boris Crowther. In other words, it’s a simplistic madlibs that invents silly-sounding titles for creatives.

Guardian of Intrusive Design and VR. Ambiguous Design Architect. Amplifier of Animation. The more you hit the spacebar, the more absurd names you get. It’s endless fun! That is, until the site’s millions of potential combinations inevitably produce something perfectly normal instead–like the titles Designer and Illustrator, or Architectural Lead–as it did for me.

Of course, in those moments, the site just becomes funnier. It’s only when you see a random title generator generate the totally mundane job that you actually have that the absurdity of life truly sinks in. Go try the site, then dream of how awesome it would be to have a randomized stack of business cards to match.