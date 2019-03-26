Read Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s email about the Careem acquisition

Yesterday it was rumored that Uber was about to scoop up its Middle Eastern ride-sharing rival, Careem, for a whopping $3.1 billion. Now Uber has officially confirmed those rumors were correct, and the two companies have reached a deal on the acquisition.

Careem was founded in 2012 and boasts 30 million users in 120 cities across North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, reports CNBC. Uber’s acquisition of the service will give it a big leg up in cities from Dubai to Karachi, Pakistan. As part of the deal, Uber will pay $1.4 billion in cash, with the remaining $1.7 billion in convertible notes. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval, however, so isn’t expected to officially close until early 2020.

Shortly before confirming the news publicly, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent out a companywide email, with the subject line “Accelerating in the Middle East,” confirming the news internally to Uber staff. You can read that email in full below: