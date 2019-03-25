White House sends note to TV producers: Don’t book these collusion accusers

The Trump administration is reveling in its recent victory, but it isn’t about to forgive and forget just yet.

On Monday, the White House reportedly sent a memo to TV producers noting guests who preemptively implicated Trump in collusion, followed by a plea to boycott future bookings.

In a memo titled, “Credibility of Guests,” Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for President Donald Trump, listed six notable individuals who made “outlandish, false claims.” This includes Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who stated during an MSNBC appearance, “The evidence is pretty clear there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman and Representative Adam Schiff (D-CT), DNC Chairman Don Perez, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and former CIA director John Brennan also made the cut.

The memo asked bookers to challenge theses guests–and others proven wrong by Mueller’s report–to provide evidence that prompted such “wild claims in the first place.” Murtaugh then stated that the public has been bombarded with these false accusations for two years, and that “there must be introspection from the media who facilitated the reckless statements and a serious evaluation of how such guests are considered and handled in the future.”

Swalwell responded to the memo on Twitter, doubling down on his claim that Trump was lying about his involvement with Russia.