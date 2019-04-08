How to take a break from your ambition

Being ambitious is nearly synonymous with a perpetual state of stress and busyness. But even the most ambitious go-getter may need to hit pause every now and then. After all, it’s the highest achievers who are sometimes most prone to burnout: About one in five “highly engaged” workers in the U.S. report feeling high levels of burnout, according to a recent study conducted by Yale researchers , while a Gallup study found that nearly a quarter of employees feel burned out “often or always.” A break can also be necessary to fulfill new ambitions—perhaps you’re looking to make a career change or transition into a new role that requires a different skillset.

In these moments, stepping back to reevaluate your career—or happiness—might require a shift, albeit a temporary one, in your ambition. Here are some of the things to keep in mind when you need to take a break from your ambition, forced or otherwise:

When you feel burned out

Pulling back from work doesn’t have to mean disengaging entirely. Burnout can often be the byproduct of focusing too hard on one thing or feeling like you are falling short of your own expectations. If you need to take a breather, one way to channel your ambition might be to grow your career in other ways—through networking or participating on a panel, for example—or shifting your attention to personal growth, whether that means making time to exercise or tackling a new hobby.

“Leaning out periodically can help you appreciate where you are in your career journey and discover opportunities that aren’t in your wheelhouse but are interesting,” says Jennifer Brick, career success coach at Capdeca Solutions.

In cases of extreme burnout, you may need to make a bigger shift, either by looking for a new job or taking some time off. Ambitious people often feel guilty or like they’re wasting time when they take a break, but career coach Yunzhe Zhou stresses the importance of rethinking that mindset. “I would reframe that and say if you’re feeling burned out and overwhelmed, you should take that as a signal that your brain and body are trying to tell you something,” Zhou says. “Take that as an opportunity to do something new.”

That can—and should—include doing something for yourself, guilt-free. When you feel spent, investing in self-care can help fuel your ambition. Brick says to think of work-life balance as a pendulum: If at times you swing too far in either direction, you’ll be pulled back the other way eventually.

When you want to make a career change

Sometimes, blindly following your ambition—say, taking a promotion that you don’t necessarily want—can lead you down a career path that isn’t quite right for you. “If you’re giving 1000% percent at your current job, and you still feel like something is missing or it’s not purposeful, it’s a good sign that it may not be the right direction,” Zhou says.