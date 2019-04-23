Alexis Ohanian almost became a lawyer. Instead, he walked out of the LSAT and started Reddit

Fast Company: What’s your best habit, and your worst?

Alexis Ohanian: My best is that I’m relentless about improving—I’m good at being motivated by criticism. My worst is saying yes to things when I should default to no.

FC: When I’m creatively stuck, I…

AO: Play a quick match of Heroes of the Storm if my friends are on.

FC: What’s the business buzzword you never want to hear or see again?

AO: Hustle porn [the fetishization of overworking]. It’s my mission to purge the farce.

FC: What’s the best mistake you ever made?