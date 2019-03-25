This short film about AI actors mocks our excitement about the next big thing

Who: Writer/director Kyle Bogart.

Why we care: In the future, AI may not have a gender, but will it have acting chops? Sprites certainly seems to think so. The new short film takes place in either a near-future or alternate present in which holographic AI actors are an everyday occurrence, unlike the brand-new breakthrough they appear to be in the mostly forgotten film S1m0ne.

One director, however, misses the golden age of Hollywood–that 100 years or so before AI became the affordable, easily controllable standard. In Sprites, that director (Liz Beckham) will be able to cast a “legacy performer” to play the lead in her film only if she is able to spot the lone human among a trio of contenders otherwise generated by computer. It’s a realistic depiction of how easily we become used to technologies that seem ridiculous (and ridiculously unnecessary) when first introduced. That Sprites came to Fast Company’s attention (via Short of the Week) on the day of an Apple Event that unveiled plans for a new smart credit card only makes that message resonate deeper.

Watch the full video below.