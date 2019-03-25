Apple’s Special Event intro is a psychedelic ode to Apple’s own advertising

How do you introduce an event that you explicitly call a “Special Event”? It needs to be pretty damned special, right? For Monday’s corporate mass service around new products like TV Channels, Arcade, and a titanium card that will allow you to pay for things in the absence of cash (the future!), Apple marketers decided to kick things off with a thrillingly psychedelic paean to . . . themselves.

In a style that is part James Bond, part Austin Powers, with a very hearty dose of Jobsian reverence, the film kicks off with “Think Different,” with that original rainbow Apple logo. Then we see an animated version of the runner with a hammer from the iconic Super Bowl ad, “1984.” Not long after, it’s the iPod silhouette work, then the #SHOTONiPHONE hashtag, and we end with a directing credit for “The Crazy Ones.”

Intertwined with all of this are the sounds of Apple products: the power up, the iPod wheel turning, the Siri prompt, the Apple payment ping. It’s all there. This two-minute sensory romp hits every note–the design, the products, the sounds, the look, the feel, the brand–that has made Apple the company it is today. It’s a kaleidoscopic checklist of why some people love this brand, and why some see it as a corporate cult.

Or, you know, both.