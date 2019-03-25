Apple unveils “Apple News+” news and magazine subscription service

Apple says its News app is already the category leader in the App Store, and today it announced a new subscription service called “News+” that includes 300 magazines, as well as the L.A. Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Notably missing from the service, however, are the New York Times, and the Washington Post. However, one analyst told me that there’s a good chance those publications will be added later.

The magazine section of the News+ service goes heavy on the art and photography. In the app, a Today tab contains curated recommendations for magazines and articles. The News+ contains a broader look at all the magazines available.

A Following tabs contains the user’s favorite magazines, and recent content from those titles. The magazine articles feature prominent cover art, with the full table of contents underneath.

The News+ subscription is available today inside the regular Apple News app via an update to the app.