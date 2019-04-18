The stylish bag that takes Heyday’s CEO from work to vacation

“I love the Ghurka men’s leather duffel bag—a stylish and durable way to travel. It works with whatever I’m wearing, whether that’s a T-shirt and shorts heading to the beach for a summer weekend, or a leather jacket and jeans in the New York City winter. It’s a quality product that gets a nice distressed look over time.” —Adam Ross, cofounder and CEO, Heyday (Starting at $795, ghurka.com)