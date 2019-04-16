advertisement
Carlos Quirarte thinks 18 karat gold eyeglasses are the most baller thing you can buy

[Photo: Jonathon Kambouris for Fast Company]
By Fast Company

“Savile Row’s 18 karat gold eyeglass frames are the most baller things you can buy. It’s like buying a solid gold umbrella. You just know deep down inside you’re going to lose it.” —Carlos Quirarte, co-owner of the Smile restaurant in New York (Starting at $500, savileroweyewear.com)

