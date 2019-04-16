advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Carlos Quirarte thinks 18 karat gold eyeglasses are the most baller thing you can buy

Carlos Quirarte thinks 18 karat gold eyeglasses are the most baller thing you can buy
[Photo: Jonathon Kambouris for Fast Company]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

“Savile Row’s 18 karat gold eyeglass frames are the most baller things you can buy. It’s like buying a solid gold umbrella. You just know deep down inside you’re going to lose it.” —Carlos Quirarte, co-owner of the Smile restaurant in New York (Starting at $500, savileroweyewear.com)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life