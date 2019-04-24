advertisement
Hand-crafted pottery from the grandson of Henri Matisse

[Photo: Jonathon Kambouris for Fast Company]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

“Inspired by the Japanese folk-art movement, Asheville, North Carolina–based East Fork ceramics specializes in creating simple everyday objects with earthy beauty. Each piece of the company’s pottery is unique and speckled with little dots from the iron found in North Carolina clay that become visible during firing.” —Elizabeth Segran, senior staff writer, Fast Company (Prices start at $20, eastfork.com)

