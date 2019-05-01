advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The Bulbing Bankers Lamp is an intricately designed visual trick

[Photo: Jonathon Kambouris for Fast Company]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Made by Israeli designer Nir Chehanowski, this whimsical lamp creates an optical illusion via a flat acrylic sheet that’s been laser cut into an intricate, curving pattern. When the dimmable LED light is turned on, the glowing sheet looks three-dimensional. Chehanowski started his “bulbing” series of fixtures five years ago, before getting picked up by the MoMA Design Store. ($170, store.moma.org)

