The Bulbing Bankers Lamp is an intricately designed visual trick

Made by Israeli designer Nir Chehanowski, this whimsical lamp creates an optical illusion via a flat acrylic sheet that’s been laser cut into an intricate, curving pattern. When the dimmable LED light is turned on, the glowing sheet looks three-dimensional. Chehanowski started his “bulbing” series of fixtures five years ago, before getting picked up by the MoMA Design Store. ($170, store.moma.org)