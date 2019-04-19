advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The next Peloton? A look at the players in the digital fitness landscape

The next Peloton? A look at the players in the digital fitness landscape
[Illustration: Ana Duje]
By Rina Raphael1 minute Read

Connected exercise equipment and streaming platforms and apps are taking the boutique studio experience out of the gym. “There are 162 million people with gym memberships globally who could have a superior experience at a better value from the comfort of their homes,” says Peloton CEO John Foley, whose company first delivered equipment with streaming classes into users’ living rooms. Today, he’s competing with a slew of new players. Here’s a look at the landscape.

Sources: Research and Markets ($27 Billion); Aaptiv (No. 1 and Classes); Instagram (Kayla Itsines); TechCrunch (Sweat app); Crunchbase (Funding for Apps); Flurry Analytics (330% stat); Fast Company (It’s Like Peloton); Fitbit (Fitbits sold)
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life